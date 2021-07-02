C.R.O.W.N. Act information and background

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — CROWN Act stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”

According to crownact.com, the CROWN Act is a law that prohibits race-based hair discrimination, which is the denial of employment and educational opportunities because of hair texture or protective hairstyles including braids, locs, twists or bantu knots.

First introduced in California in January 2019 and signed into law on July 3, 2019, the inaugural CROWN Act expanded the definition of race in the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) and state Education Code, to ensure protection in workplaces and in K-12 public and charter schools.

Since then, The CROWN Act has galvanized support from federal and state legislators in the movement to end hair discrimination nationwide.

The CROWN Coalition is an alliance of organizations, including founding members Dove, National Urban League, Color Of Change, and Western Center on Law and Poverty, that is dedicated to the advancement of anti-discrimination legislation across the United States. With the help of a diverse array of organizations in the social justice, business, legal, and education sectors, the CROWN Coalition has had tremendous success elevating the public narrative around this important issue and inspiring a movement to end hair bias and discrimination.

Celebrating Black Hair Independence

Saturday, July 3

Enjoy a full week of virtual engagements, community connections, and the first annual CROWN Awards as we sound a national call to advance federal legislation known as the CROWN Act.