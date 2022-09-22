Watch Now
News

Actions

Biden vows U.S. won't walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico

Tropical Weather Biden FEMA
Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about Hurricane Fiona during a visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 2 office in New York, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Tropical Weather Biden FEMA
APTOPIX Puerto Rico Tropical Weather
Posted at 4:55 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 16:55:18-04

SAN SALVADOR, Puerto Rico (AP) — President Joe Biden says the full force of the federal government is ready to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastation of Hurricane Fiona.

Speaking in New York Thursday, he said hundreds of FEMA and other federal officials are already on the ground with more help coming.

He said his message to the people of Puerto Rico is: “We’re with you. We’re not going to walk away.” Meanwhile, Bermuda and Canada’s Atlantic provinces are preparing for a major blast from the Category 4 storm.

It's expected to pass overnight near Bermuda, where officials are opening shelters.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming