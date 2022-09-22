Biden vows U.S. won't walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico

SAN SALVADOR, Puerto Rico (AP) — President Joe Biden says the full force of the federal government is ready to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastation of Hurricane Fiona.

Speaking in New York Thursday, he said hundreds of FEMA and other federal officials are already on the ground with more help coming.

He said his message to the people of Puerto Rico is: “We’re with you. We’re not going to walk away.” Meanwhile, Bermuda and Canada’s Atlantic provinces are preparing for a major blast from the Category 4 storm.

It's expected to pass overnight near Bermuda, where officials are opening shelters.