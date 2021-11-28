Watch
News

Actions

Assisted living facility may lose license after woman dies

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Dunham/AP
Care home resident Joan Potts, aged 102, is seen through a viewing screen installed for residents to safely receive visits from family members, as she speaks to Dr. Jane Allen after receiving her first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Wimbledon Beaumont Care Home, run by Barchester, in south west London, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, during England's third national lockdown since the coronavirus outbreak began. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Nursing homes
Posted at 10:47 PM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 22:47:20-05

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration has begun a process to revoke a South Florida assisted living home’s license.

The decision was made after a 69-year-old woman who went missing ended up dead in a car in the parking lot. Yvanne Moise went missing from Victoria’s Retirement home in Lauderhill on Sept. 18.

The state health care agency’s recent inspection said the facility lacked a plan required by state law to address Moise’s “severe or persistent mental condition.”

An employee watched Moise leave and she was reported missing later that day. A mechanic found her body in an SUV in the parking lot four days later.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sun Sentinel .

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming