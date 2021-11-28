Assisted living facility may lose license after woman dies

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration has begun a process to revoke a South Florida assisted living home’s license.

The decision was made after a 69-year-old woman who went missing ended up dead in a car in the parking lot. Yvanne Moise went missing from Victoria’s Retirement home in Lauderhill on Sept. 18.

The state health care agency’s recent inspection said the facility lacked a plan required by state law to address Moise’s “severe or persistent mental condition.”

An employee watched Moise leave and she was reported missing later that day. A mechanic found her body in an SUV in the parking lot four days later.