Around Town Events for this weekend

Posted at 10:57 AM, May 01, 2021
(WTXL) — Here are the events we mentioned on Sunrise Weekends that are taking place May 1-2 around the Big Bend and South Georgia. Just click on the event headlines or links for more information.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Kidsfest 2021
Time: 10am - 4pm
Place: Tallahassee, Cascades Park
Click here for more details

Wakulla Craft Fair
Time: 10am - 3pm
Place: Hudson Park, Crawfordville
Click here for Details

Museum Day
Time: 9 am - 5pm
Place: Carrabelle, FL
Click here for details

SUNDAY, MAY 2

Super Museum Sunday
Time: 12pm - 4pm
Place: Pebble Hill Plantation
Click here for details

TEF Family Series Presents Pops in the Park
Time: 3:30pm - 5:30pm
Place: Thomasville Center for the Arts
Click here for details

Tallahassee Ballet Presents DANCING IN THE STREETS
Time: Vitural Event, until May 7th
Click here for details

