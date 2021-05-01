Around Town Events for this weekend

(WTXL) — Here are the events we mentioned on Sunrise Weekends that are taking place May 1-2 around the Big Bend and South Georgia. Just click on the event headlines or links for more information.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
Kidsfest 2021
Time: 10am - 4pm
Place: Tallahassee, Cascades Park
Click here for more details
Wakulla Craft Fair
Time: 10am - 3pm
Place: Hudson Park, Crawfordville
Click here for Details
Museum Day
Time: 9 am - 5pm
Place: Carrabelle, FL
Click here for details
SUNDAY, MAY 2
Super Museum Sunday
Time: 12pm - 4pm
Place: Pebble Hill Plantation
Click here for details
TEF Family Series Presents Pops in the Park
Time: 3:30pm - 5:30pm
Place: Thomasville Center for the Arts
Click here for details
Tallahassee Ballet Presents DANCING IN THE STREETS
Time: Vitural Event, until May 7th
Click here for details