Argument over Alabama, Texas A&M game led to fatal shooting

Sam Craft/AP
Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) is tackled by Texas A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) after picking up a first down during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Posted at 12:54 PM, Oct 11, 2021
BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — Police say an argument over the University of Alabama football team’s loss to Texas A&M led to a deadly shooting at an Alabama home.

Lt. Christian Clemons says two men started fighting over which team was better at a gathering in Bessemer when the game was in its final minutes Saturday night.

The homeowner asked the men to leave, and shots were fired outside. Clemons says officers found Kealand Amad Pickens, who had been shot several times in the torso.

The 27-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. Police say the shooter fled the scene and is still at large.

