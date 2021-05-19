Watch
News

Actions

111-year-old Australian recommends eating chicken brains

items.[0].image.alt
(Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)
In this image made from video, Australia's Dexter Kruger gestures at a nursing home in the rural Queensland state town of Roma, Australia on May 13, 2021. Kruger, Australia’s oldest-ever man, has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years. The retired cattle rancher on Monday, May 17, 2021, marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lockett was when he died in 2002.
111-year-old Australian recommends eating chicken brains
Posted at 10:57 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 10:57:38-04

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.

Retired cattle rancher Dexter Kruger on Monday marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lockett was when he died in 2002.

Kruger told Australian Broadcasting Corp. in an interview at his nursing home in the rural town of Roma that eating chicken brains weekly had contributed to his longevity.

The oldest-ever verified Australian was Christina Cook, who died in 2002 aged 114 years and 148 days.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project