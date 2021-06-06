Watch
LCSO: 2 human skulls found in dried portion of Lake Jackson

Posted at 4:57 PM, Jun 06, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies found skeletal human remains on Sunday afternoon near Lake Jackson.

LCSO said Monday the remains found off Faulk Drive in a dried portion of Lake Jackson Sunday afternoon are two human skulls.

The lake has been receding for weeks, draining into Porter Sink.

Sunday afternoon, around 2 p.m., deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area of Lake Jackson, off Faulk Drive, in reference to found skeletal remains.

Detectives with LCSO’s Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit were called in to assume the investigation.

This is a developing story.

