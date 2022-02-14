New members can get a Sam’s Club membership for $8 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been thinking of getting a Sam’s Club membership, you might not find a better deal than the one the warehouse club is offering right now.

Sam’s Club made their Super Bowl ad debut this year, offering up a membership deal based on where the football was at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter of the game, just before the ad aired. The football ended up at the Cincinnati 8-yard line, making the membership deal $8.

Now through Feb. 17, new customers can get a one-year membership for just $8, a potential savings of $37. The offer is available for new members only and is only available in-club, so you cannot purchase the membership online.

Simply head to your local Sam’s Club, visit the membership center and mention “big game offer” to redeem your new membership. It is only being offered for a few days, so you’ll need to act fast.

“We work hard to win our members loyalty every day with the strategy to treat them like VIPs, which you see reflected in our game day ad,” Ciara Anfield, Sam’s Club’s chief member officer, said in a press release. “Our participation in this year’s game is giving us an opportunity to celebrate one of the many perks of being a Sam’s Club member while opening the door to invite others to be part of the club with a membership offer that’s hard to pass up.”

There is a limit of one special priced membership per person, and the deal does not include Plus memberships. The membership is valid for one year and will automatically renew at the full price. If you do not want to renew your membership after a year, simply visit your local Sam’s Club to cancel or call 888-746-7726.

If you’ve never had a Sam’s Club membership before, you can save money while shopping by buying in bulk at the store or purchasing their branded Member’s Mark products.

Along with usual items like bread and eggs, they typically also have things you can’t get at your local grocery store, such as giant 3-pound cinnamon rolls and a 6-pound tray of brownies.

Will you be taking advantage of this deal and purchasing a Sam’s Club membership for just $8?

