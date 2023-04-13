New infrastructure expected to spur development, jobs in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — A project meant to bring hundreds of jobs to part of the Big Bend is moving forward thanks to new funding. We’re tracking the progress at what’s called the Catalyst Site in Suwannee County.

“Our quality of life is so important in Suwannee County,” explained Jimmy Norris.

He’s the economic development director for Suwannee County. He said new infrastructure is needed to develop the more than 500 acres.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced $1.9 million in funding to help get that project moving back in August.

“It’s always good when the governor knows that we’re here,” Norris said. That $1.9 million will go toward expanding water infrastructure at the site.

"We think that this is a place where we can expand our industrial base in the state of Florida." - Gov. Ron DeSantis







“It’s exciting to me to see friends and family that I grew up with that their children…we’re providing a workplace for them,” added Don Hale.

He is a county commissioner born and raised in Suwannee County. He said more people are moving here every day. New development could help give new neighbors jobs.

Though all that development is happening about seven miles from downtown Live Oak, with the potential for hundreds of jobs coming here, it could help businesses already up and running. That includes Seaman’s AquaClean. It’s a pool cleaning and servicing business with a shop in Live Oak. They’ve been in business 28 years.

Savannah Brown works there and said it gets, “crazy busy in the summertime. Winter time too, we stay pretty steady.” While more people moving here may be good for business, she said there are concerns about housing everyone. “Whether that’s apartments or houses or neighborhoods or even out in the country. There’s so much land.”

It’s that land that Norris said they’ll have to be thoughtful about developing. When asked if there is enough housing to support new workers, he explained, “there’s not, but I think it’s the same in most all communities. Housing is a big deal, especially workforce housing. We’ve got a national home builder now that’s working in Suwannee County.”

One of the businesses at the catalyst site that’s already growing is the Binderholz sawmill. Norris said they’re investing $70 million and bringing on as many as 50 new jobs. Four more companies have bought land in the catalyst site, but he was not able to disclose who just yet.

