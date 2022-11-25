New Balance shoes are on sale for less than $40 today on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The deals just keep on coming on Black Friday! Among the hundreds of deals on everything from Smart TVs to slow cookers, it’s important not to miss out on the savings for more practical items. New Balance shoes can be a fantastic gift to add to your holiday shopping list! Everyone loves a comfy pair of sneakers, right?

New Balance shoes on Amazon are marked down significantly for Black Friday. In fact, we found five pairs of New Balance shoes that cost less than $40. But, you’ll need to click fast to catch these deals before they run off.

The New Balance Women’s 577 V4 Cross Trainer features the company’s cush+ midsole and a full memory sole insert for ultimate cushioning and comfort. These cross trainers stand up to a variety of activities including walking and running. Yet, they are stylish enough to wear out on the town for a day with friends.

With more than 7,400 reviews and a 4.5 out of 5-star rating, these New Balance shoes get high marks for their comfort and arch support. Amazon reviewer Alaina wrote in her review that even though she has Achilles tendonitis, she wore these shoes to walk around Disneyland and they were “wonderful.”

New Balance calls this pair of sneakers “a modern classic you can wear every day.” Designers included an ultra-soft EVA foam and the New Balance Comfort Insert to keep feet comfortable and supported. We also like that these New Balance shoes come in dozens of color combinations, but make sure to check the price because different colors range in cost.

More than 3,800 customers have reviewed these sneakers, giving them a 4.6 out of 5-star rating. Amazon customer Shane G. Stille gave them a 5-star rating and said he liked the shoe’s return to a previous New Balance style of a slightly narrower sole, even though he has wide feet.

“I love the feel of these. It is what made me fall in love with New Balance,” Stille wrote. “These are what made NBs what they were and hope they are again.”

This is the No. 1 best-selling pair of shoes on Amazon in the men’s trial running shoe category. With more than 24,560 ratings and a 4.4 out of 5-star rating, these New Balance shoes are designed for a trail runner’s needs. The blend of leather and mesh gives the shoes the flexibility needed to navigate uneven terrain, but the sturdiness necessary to keep up with nature’s wear and tear. They are equipped with New Balance’s trademark Cush+ midsole and Ultra Soft Comfort Insert to keep feet comfortable in over long miles.

Amazon reviewer J. Conway wrote in his review that these shoes work well for him, even though he has neuropathy in his left foot and leg.

“I swear I almost heard by left foot go ‘ahhhh’ when I put these on and tied them up,” Conway wrote. “It’s almost [like] someone at New Balance knew exactly what type of shoe I needed.”

Designed for the woman who embraces an active lifestyle, these New Balance shoes are lightweight and breathable to keep feet cool and comfortable. With the convenience of a slip-on style, this shoe doesn’t compromise on support. They have a REVite midsole technology for cushioning and underfoot support.

New Balance does recommend ordering a half-size larger than usual because of the shoes’ performance fit.

More than 9,400 Amazon customers have rated this shoe and given it a 4.4 out of 5 stars. Verified Amazon purchaser Tracie Hanson wrote that wearing these shoes made her feel “like she was walking on a cloud.”

“I absolutely love these sneakers,” she wrote in her review. “They fit so comfortably…[and] they slip on but stay snugly on my feet. I never want to take them off!”

New Balance doesn’t just make sneakers and trial shoes. At the end of a long day or even if you’re just hanging around the house, New Balance slide sandals fit the occasion. At under $15, these New Balance shoes are a great gift to add to your holiday shopping list. Perfect for men or women, these slip-on sandals are comfortable but durable. They can be worn inside or outside, as well.

The New Balance V1 Slide Sandal has more than 5,500 Amazon customer reviews and a 4.4 out of 5-star rating. Reviewer Edward Castro commented about the shoe’s support, comfort and value.

“I rarely write reviews on purchases I make but I recently bought a pair of New Balance sandals and I am very pleased,” he wrote. “These sandals have great sole support and feel very comfortable. The price is incredible too.”

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.