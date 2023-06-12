Netflix sign-ups double after company cracks down on password sharing

New data shows that streaming giant Netflix's crackdown on password sharing among its subscribers has led to a jump in the service's subscriber count, making it look like a good choice for Netflix so far.

Datafrom a report by analytics organization Antennashowed that in a two-day window after Netflix implemented its new password sharing policy, the platform saw the largest number of new account sign-ups since 2019.

A similar spike was seen in April and May of 2020, but this latest spike went above that one.

As Netflix began blocking account sharing, the platform received almost 100,000 daily sign ups on May 26 and May 27, Antenna reported.

Data showed the ratio of sign-up numbers compared to the number of cancellations also went in Netflix's favor.

In May, Netflix said the platform would start charging subscribers an additional $7.99 per month to share account login information.

Netflix saidit wanted to limit viewers for each account to those who live in the same household.

Subscribers who want to be a part of Netflix's standard or premium plans will pay $15.50 to $20 per month, depending on features, and will be permitted to allow others living outside their households to use their password for an additional $7.99 per month. Netflix calls it a $2 discount off of the standard stand-alone basic plan.

Netflix also offers a way to check which devices are signed in to a customer's account. Subscribers then have the option to "sign out" of devices that should not have access.

