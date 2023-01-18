Netflix has a job opening for a flight attendant on a private jet—and it pays up to $385,000

Netflix, one of the entertainment industry’s leading streaming services, recently posted an unusual job opening. Someone looking for a job at Netflix might expect to find listings in programming, marketing or something similar. However, this new career opportunity will allow the winning candidate to soar into the sky as a flight attendant aboard one of the company’s private jets.

The lead flight attendant position for Netflix will serve as part of the crew aboard a Super Midsize Jet, according to the job posting. The flight crew is based in San Jose, California, near Netflix’s Los Gatos headquarters.

Additional trips on a Gulfstream G550 jet are also possible.

Netflix listed the starting salary for this job could be anywhere from $60,000 to $385,000, depending on the candidate’s experience and skills.

According to the job listing, the lead flight attendant’s responsibilities include:

Maintaining and provisioning the jet’s stockroom

Making sure “Netflix Aviation’s goals for safety, security and highest quality service are continually met”

Performing a “pre-flight inspection of all cabin, galley and cockpit emergency equipment”

Securing the cabin and conducting a safety briefing before each flight

Having the flexibility to work a varied schedule that includes domestic and international travel, “often requiring weekend and holiday work days and extended travel periods”

Assisting with purchasing aircraft stock before trips and the ability to lift and carry up to 30 pounds, plus the ability to handle baggage as needed.

Netflix said that “due to the nature and scope of this role, we will need to run a background check” prior to starting the position.

For more information on the position or to apply, visit Netflix’s official job posting website.

If you like the idea of traveling for work but have no experience as a flight attendant, you can also hit the road with two other travel-focused jobs right now: Planters is hiring drivers for a year-long gig driving their NUTmobile, and Oscar Mayer is looking for college seniors to drive the iconic Wienermobile.

