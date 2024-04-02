Navy veteran accused of ramming vehicle into Atlanta FBI office gate

A U.S. Navy veteran has been identified as the man accused of ramming an SUV into a barrier at the front gate of the FBI's Atlanta office.

A DeKalb County police spokesperson said officers have secured warrants for interference with government property against Ervin Lee Bolling. The charges did not immediately show up in online court records Tuesday, and it wasn't clear whether Bolling had an attorney who could comment.

Bolling enlisted in the Navy in January 1998 and served as a submarine sonar technician before retiring in 2017, according to Navy records. The records list South Carolina as his home of record.

The FBI has said the crash happened just after noon Monday when Bolling tried to follow another vehicle through the gate. He was taken to an Atlanta hospital for evaluation.

Pete Ellis, assistant special agent in charge of the agency's Atlanta office, told reporters that special agents who were passing by took the man into custody and no one was injured.

Agents and bomb technicians checked the vehicle "as a precaution," Ellis said. An FBI spokesperson said no weapons were found in the SUV.

Video from the scene showed a reddish-orange SUV with its hood crumpled against a retractable barrier just inside the front gate.

