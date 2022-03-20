Watch
Sports

Actions

All-purpose star Cordarrelle Patterson re-signs with Falcons

Reportedly a two-year, $10.5 million deal
Saints Falcons Football
Danny Karnik/AP
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 30-20. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Saints Falcons Football
Posted at 1:57 AM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 01:58:33-04

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons addressed one of their biggest offseason priorities by agreeing to terms on a new contract with all-purpose standout Cordarrelle Patterson.

The 31-year-old Patterson confirmed the deal on his Twitter account, saying money was not his primary concern.  

ESPN reports that Patterson agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million deal.

The re-signing of Patterson was a bit of good news for the Falcons after their pursuit of quarterback Deshaun Watson ended with him choosing a trade to the Cleveland Browns.

Patterson was a surprising offensive star for the Falcons, lining up at running back, receiver and kickoff returner.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming