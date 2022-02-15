Georgia gov appoints replacement for departing chief justice

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has announced that a state Court of Appeals judge will fill the spot on the state Supreme Court that will be left open by the departure of the chief justice later this year.

Gov. Brian Kemp says he plans to appoint Judge Andrew Pinson to the high court. He'll replace Chief Justice David Nahmias who on Friday announced that he plans to resign from the court in July.

Kemp said in a news release that Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Ben Land will fill the vacancy on the Court of Appeals left by Pinson.