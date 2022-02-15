Watch
News

Actions

Georgia gov appoints replacement for departing chief justice

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
gavel
gavel
Posted at 11:59 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 11:59:59-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has announced that a state Court of Appeals judge will fill the spot on the state Supreme Court that will be left open by the departure of the chief justice later this year.

Gov. Brian Kemp says he plans to appoint Judge Andrew Pinson to the high court. He'll replace Chief Justice David Nahmias who on Friday announced that he plans to resign from the court in July.

Kemp said in a news release that Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Ben Land will fill the vacancy on the Court of Appeals left by Pinson.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming