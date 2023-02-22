Hawks fire Nate McMillan with team stuck in 8th in East

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have fired Nate McMillan, who was unable to follow up on the success of leading the team to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.

Hawks general manager Landry Fields announcing the firing on Tuesday night.

The Hawks are 29-30 and eighth in the East this season.

Assistant coach Joe Prunty will serve as interim coach. Prunty joined the Hawks in July 2021 as lead assistant.

McMillan went 99-80 as Atlanta’s coach, including a 27-11 record as interim in the second half of the 2020-21 season. His success that season earned him the full-time position.

Overall in 19 seasons, McMillan has a 760-668 record with the Seattle SuperSonics, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers and Hawks.

“I would like to thank Nate for his leadership and professionalism during his time with the Hawks,” Fields said in a statement. “He is truly a class act, and we appreciate the graciousness and work ethic he brought with him every day.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports