Coast Guard rescues 9 when boat overturns off Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued nine pepole when their pontoon overturned near off the Florida Keys. A call came in to Station Key West on Sunday afternoon that people without life jackets were in the water near Boca Chica Channel. The Coast Guard said in a news release that a crew responded and rescued the stranded boaters. No medical concerns were reported. The agency says boaters should always wear life jackets. They should also check the weather and make sure there's a registered emergency position indicator and radio beacon on board before heading out into the water.