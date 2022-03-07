Watch
News

Actions

Boat carrying Haitian migrants grounds off the Florida Keys

Ocean Water
Photo: MGN Online
Ocean Water
Ocean Water
Posted at 9:57 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 09:57:52-05

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Federal officials say a wooden boat carrying hundreds of Haitian migrants in a suspected human smuggling operation ran aground just off Key Largo, Florida. The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies rushed to help the group of migrants, including women and children.

Some 163 people swam ashore in the shallow waters near Ocean Reef Club Sunday afternoon. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted Sunday night that many of the migrants were in need of medical attention.

It was not immediately known how many were taken to hospitals. An investigation continues. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming