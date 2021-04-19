Watch
‘Godzilla’ shark discovered in New Mexico gets formal name

(John-Paul Hodnett via AP)
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT TO SINGLE TOOTH NOT A ROW OF TEETH - In this undated photo provided by John-Paul Hodnett is a single tooth on the lower jaw of a 300-million-year-old shark species named this week following a nearly complete skeleton of the species in 2013 in New Mexico. Discoverer Hodnett says it was the short, squat teeth that first alerted him to the possibility that the specimen initially dubbed "Godzilla Shark" could be a species distinct from it's ancient cousins, which have longer, more spear-like teeth. The image was taken using angled light techniques that reveal fossil features underneath sediment.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Apr 19, 2021
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Paleontologists say they have given a more formal name to the ancient shark fossil dubbed “Godzilla Shark” after it was discovered in New Mexico in 2013.

Researchers say in a recently published paper the Hoffman’s Dragon Shark was a distinct species that prowled the shores of eastern New Mexico 300 million years ago when much of North America was covered by a sea.

Discoverer John-Paul Hodnett says the name of the newly identified species honors the Hoffman family, which granted him and other paleontologists permission to dig on their land in the Manzano Mountains east of Albuquerque.

