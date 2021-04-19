Watch
Retired Ohio sheriff and tiny K-9 partner die the same day

(John Hoffart via AP)
This 2006 image provided by John Hoffart shows then Sheriff Dan McClelland and his small police dog Midge at the Geauga County, Ohio, sheriff's department. Both died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. McClelland after a lengthy battle with cancer and Midge, perhaps, of a broken heart. The family said they will be buried together. McClelland retired in 2016, after 13 years as sheriff, and 44 total in the department. The last ten with Midge, a drug-sniffing Chihuahua-rat terrier mix certified by Guinness World Records as the smallest police dog on the globe.<br/>
Posted at 12:02 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 12:02:47-04

CLEVELAND (AP) — A retired Ohio county sheriff from outside Cleveland and his tiny K-9 partner were inseparable.

When Dan McClelland retired as Geauga County sheriff in late 2016, his drug-sniffing Chihuahua-rat terrier mix Midge retired as well.

They spent a decade together as partners. Both died Wednesday. The 67-year-old McClelland died after a long battle with cancer and 16-year-old Midge, perhaps, of a broken heart.

McClelland's family says they will be buried together. Midge was certified by Guinness World Records as the smallest police dog on the globe.

McClelland spent 44 years with the sheriff's office outside Cleveland, and the last 13 as sheriff.

