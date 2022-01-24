Florida district cancels seminar over race theory concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — School administrators in a central Florida county canceled a seminar for history teachers on the U.S. civil rights movement, in part, because it hadn’t been screened to make sure it was free of critical race theory.

Michael Butler is a history professor at Flagler College and said Monday that his planned presentation before Osceola County teachers didn’t have any references to critical race theory, which is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called the theory “crap" and is pushing a bill that would prohibit public schools and private businesses from making people feel “discomfort” when teaching about discrimination.