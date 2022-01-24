Watch
News

Actions

Florida district cancels seminar over race theory concerns

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
Textbook
Textbook
Posted at 3:38 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 15:38:01-05

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — School administrators in a central Florida county canceled a seminar for history teachers on the U.S. civil rights movement, in part, because it hadn’t been screened to make sure it was free of critical race theory.

Michael Butler is a history professor at Flagler College and said Monday that his planned presentation before Osceola County teachers didn’t have any references to critical race theory, which is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called the theory “crap" and is pushing a bill that would prohibit public schools and private businesses from making people feel “discomfort” when teaching about discrimination.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming