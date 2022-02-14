Watch
News

Actions

Judge tosses Zimmerman's lawsuit against Trayvon's parents

items.[0].image.alt
(Stephen M. Dowell-Pool, Getty Images)
George Zimmerman watches during his hearing at the Seminole County Courthouse on October 19, 2012 in Sanford, Florida. Circuit Judge Debra Nelson ruled that Zimmerman's attorneys can access the school records of Trayvon Martin, with whom Zimmerman is charged of…
George Zimmerman
Posted at 1:21 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 14:03:38-05

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge in Florida has dismissed a defamation and conspiracy lawsuit former neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman had filed against the parents of Trayvon Martin, the teen he fatally shot almost a decade ago. Judge John Cooper in Tallahassee dismissed all counts against all defendants in the lawsuit filed by Zimmerman against Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin; attorney Ben Crump, who had represented the family; and others. In his order, the judge wrote that Zimmerman had failed to show “any fraudulent representation” and said any further arguments in the case would be futile. Martin's death a decade ago drew international attention about race and gun violence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming