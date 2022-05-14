Watch
Judge blocks DeSantis' redistricting plan; state appeals

www.FloridaRedistricting.gov.
The Office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, submitted a congressional map, Wednesday April 13, 2022. The Florida Legislature will vote to approve or deny the map during a special session the week of April 18, 2022. The map will limit Florida's 5th congressional district to just the Jacksonville Duval County area. The current district 5 stretches from Jacksonville west to include portions of Tallahassee in Leon County and all of Gadsden County. The fifth district is currently a majority African American black voting district that tends to vote for Democrats.
Posted at 8:48 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 20:48:06-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A judge’s ruling that a new congressional map drawn by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ staff is unconstitutional has been appealed by the state.

Thursday’s notice of appeal came hours after Circuit Judge Layne Smith issued an injunction to prevent the DeSantis map from being used in the November election.

He instead ordered that a map drawn by a Harvard professor who testified for the plaintiffs should be used, but the state’s appeal keeps the DeSantis map in place.

Florida gained a 28th congressional district because of population growth over the past decade, meaning Smith couldn’t have ordered current maps to be used while the lawsuit continues.

