More 2020 election clashes in Georgia attorney general race

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's Republican primary for attorney general features yet another Trump-backed candidate challenging a Republican incumbent over the 2020 election.

John Gordon says he wants to investigate former President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud and that Attorney General Chris Carr isn't doing enough.

Carr says flatly that Republicans lost and there's no stolen election to investigate.

The winner of the Republican primary on May 24 will take on one of two Democrats running for their own party's nod.

State Sen. Jen Jordan says she has the experience to beat Carr.

Atlanta lawyer Christian Wise Smith says he wants to use the office to further criminal justice reform.