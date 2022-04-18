Sensors were adjusted on ride where teen fell to death

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An independent report has concluded that sensors on a Florida amusement park ride were adjusted manually, resulting in a 14-year-old boy not being properly secured before he slipped out and fell to his death.

The report from outside engineers hired to help investigate the accident was released Monday. It says the average opening for restraints on the seats on the 430-foot free-fall ride was 3.3 inches. However, the opening of the restraint for the seat used by Tyre Sampson was as much as 7.1 inches.