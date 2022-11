Biden urges US World Cup team to `let’s go shock ’em all'

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — President Joe Biden telephoned the American World Cup team ahead of their opening match against Wales. He said “let’s go shock ’em all.” Biden called the team at about 11:30 p.m. Friday. Biden told the players “I know you’re the underdog.” The United States is back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament. The teams opens against Wales on Monday, then meets England on Friday and closes group play against Iran on Nov. 29.