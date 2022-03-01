Grants aim to save history at Black colleges, universities

ATLANTA (AP) — A national nonprofit is giving more than $650,000 in grants to help five historically Black colleges and universities to help preserve their campuses. The National Trust for Historic Preservation this week announced the grants through its HBCU Cultural Heritage Stewardship Initiative.

The Washington-based trust aims to help the institutions develop campus preservation plans. The grants are going to Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida; Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi; Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C.; Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Voorhees College in Denmark, South Carolina.