Georgia senators scrap proposal for more election rules

Georgia Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, sparks laughter, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, during a hearing on an election law bill at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta. Miller asked a House member "What happened to your bill?" after the Senate Ethics Committee slashed it from 39 pages to two pages, removing all controversial proposals. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
Posted at 10:41 PM, Mar 29, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia senators are scrapping further big changes in state election law.

The Senate Ethics Committee took the vote Tuesday after strong opposition from local election officials who said changes would create needless red tape.

The only remaining proposal in the bill now would require employers to give workers time off to vote early in person.

That supplements current law requiring time off to vote on election day.

The demand by conservatives for more restrictions had followed a 2021 Georgia law that was one of the first Republican measures nationwide passed after Donald Trump claimed without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from him. 

