Mayor wants Florida town to remember condo collapse victims

Lynne Sladky/AP
An American flag flies from a crane next to the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Demolition teams are preparing to bring down the unstable remainder of the structure ahead of a tropical storm. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 9:38 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 09:38:53-04

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The newly elected mayor of Surfside, Florida, is making the town’s response to the deaths of 98 people in the collapse of an oceanfront condominium a top priority in his new administration.

Mayor Shlomo Danzinger has called a special meeting of the town commission on Tuesday to discuss the Champlain Towers collapse. He wants to mark the one-year anniversary of the collapse in June, create a memorial to the victims and install signage to remember the lives lost. He says it's the town's responsibility. Danzinger defeated former mayor Charles Burkett in this month's election.

