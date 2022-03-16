Watch
Surfside, Florida votes out the mayor after condo collapse

FILE - Surfside, Fla., Mayor Charles Burkett, right, joins worshipers, late Saturday, June 26, 2021, during a prayer vigil for the victims and families of the Champlain Towers collapsed building in Surfside, at the nearby St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miami Beach, Fla. On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Surfside residents voted Burkett out of office in a close race. Business owner Shlomo Danzinger won the race with 499 votes, followed by Vice Mayor Tina Paul with 476 votes and Burkett with 466. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Posted at 9:56 AM, Mar 16, 2022
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The mayor has lost his job in a small South Florida town where 98 people died in the collapse of an oceanfront condominium last summer. Uncertified results show Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett came in third Tuesday. Business owner Shlomo Danzinger won with 499 votes, followed by Vice Mayor Tina Paul with 476 and Burkett with 466.

Surfside's oceanfront condos draw an outsized number of international residents so many in the town of nearly 6,000 can't vote. Danzinger says he thinks many residents were tired of the constant bickering in the wake of the condo collapse. He says just staying out of the newspapers will be an accomplishment. 

