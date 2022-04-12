Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Georgia Gov. Kemp signs bill easing gun laws amid primary

Governor Brian Kemp
Alyssa Pointer/AP
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at the Capitol building in Atlanta, Monday, April 27, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Governor Brian Kemp
Posted at 6:26 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 18:26:19-04

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is enacting a law abolishing the requirement that Georgians obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

The Republican signed the bill Tuesday at a sporting good store in suburban Atlanta. It takes effect immediately. Kemp supported what advocates call constitutional carry when he ran for governor in 2018.

He intensified his advocacy for the measure when former U.S. Sen. David Perdue launched a Republican primary challenge against Kemp.

Supporters say the measure lets people defend themselves without government permission.

Opponents say that a abolishing the background check for a permit will ease the way for thousands of people to carry guns illegally.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming