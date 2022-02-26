Watch
Sports

Actions

NCAA raises THC levels for tests, proposes lesser penalties

NCAA Logo
Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
NCAA Logo
Posted at 8:43 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 20:46:20-05

The NCAA has relaxed the amount of THC an athlete can have to trigger a positive test, and is recommending less-stringent penalties for athletes who do test positive for marijuana.

The threshold levels for THC, which is the active ingredient in marijuana, will go from 35 nanograms per milliliter to 150 nanograms per milliliter, which the NCAA says is in line with the World Anti-Doping Agency’s levels. The threshold-level change is effective immediately and is retroactive to drug tests take in the fall.

Marijuana is legal in some form — medical, recreational or both — in the majority of U.S. states.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming