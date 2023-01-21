Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

GOP investigations of Biden to test Chairman Comer’s power

James Comer
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., talks to reporters as he walks to the House chamber, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
James Comer
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 16:30:23-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. James Comer has a balancing act ahead of him as the new chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

The Kentucky Republican says it's important that the committee's work be “factual” and he says congressional investigations at this moment “don’t have a lot of credibility because they’ve been so partisan."

But some of his committee's newest members are among the House's most hard-line conservatives and strongest supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Their additions are expected to further complicate Comer's ability to not stray the committee into the fringe.

Some have introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and pledged far-reaching investigations of his administration and family.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming