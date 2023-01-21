GOP investigations of Biden to test Chairman Comer’s power

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. James Comer has a balancing act ahead of him as the new chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

The Kentucky Republican says it's important that the committee's work be “factual” and he says congressional investigations at this moment “don’t have a lot of credibility because they’ve been so partisan."

But some of his committee's newest members are among the House's most hard-line conservatives and strongest supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Their additions are expected to further complicate Comer's ability to not stray the committee into the fringe.

Some have introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and pledged far-reaching investigations of his administration and family.