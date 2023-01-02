Watch Now
Jan. 6 panel shutting down after referring Trump for crimes

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - A video of former President Donald Trump speaking on Jan. 6, 2021, plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, July 21, 2022. The House Jan. 6 committee is shutting down, wrapping up a whirlwind 18-month investigation of the 2021 Capitol insurrection and sending its work to the Department of Justice along with a recommendation for prosecuting the former president. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Posted at 5:16 PM, Jan 02, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is shutting down. The panel has completed a whirlwind 18-month investigation of the 2021 Capitol insurrection and sent its work to the Justice Department along with a recommendation for prosecuting former President Donald Trump. The committee’s time officially ends Tuesday at noon when the new Republican-led House is sworn in. With many of the committee's staff already departed, remaining aides have spent the last two weeks releasing many of the panel’s materials. They include the committee's 814-page final report, about 200 transcripts of witness interviews, and documents used to support its final conclusions.

