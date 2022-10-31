Watch Now
Low costs expected to keep Obamacare interest high

US Health Care Enrollment
FILE - The healthcare.gov website is seen on Dec. 14, 2021, in Fort Washington, Md. Millions of Americans can begin selecting their private health insurance plans for 2023 when the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace opens on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, as the Biden administration pushes to keep the number of uninsured Americans at a record low. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Posted at 3:11 PM, Oct 31, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans can begin selecting their 2023 health insurance plans on HealthCare.gov on Tuesday.

Open enrollment begins, as the Biden administration pushes to keep the number of uninsured Americans at a record low. Those searching for coverage will largely be shielded from an increase in costs.

The generous subsidies approved during the pandemic are continuing. That will keep monthly premium payments at $0 or just a few dollars monthly for most people who enroll.  The larger price breaks have driven a jump in enrollment as the Obama-era law that launched the program marks a decade in business.

