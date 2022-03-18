Watch
Florida bus driver hailed as hero when gunman opens fire

Posted at 11:03 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 11:03:27-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A bus driver is being called a hero for barreling into the Fort Lauderdale police headquarters parking lot after a gunman opened fire. The shooting killed two passengers and wounded two others Thursday as the Broward County Transit bus was traveling down a busy road.

Police say when the driver heard gunshots, she forced her way into a turn lane and across the road into the police headquarters parking lot. Officers rushed out and the 34-year-old suspected shooter surrendered. Three people suffered minor injuries when the bus hit their vehicles.

