FAMU extends winning streak to 8 games with FL classic win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terrell Jennings had 62 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Florida A&M beat Bethune-Cookman 24-7 in the regular season finale for both teams at the Florida Classic.

FCS No. 7 Florida A&M, which reached 10 wins in a season for the first time since 1999, has won 16 consecutive conference games and eight straight overall.

The Rattlers play host to Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Championship game on Dec. 2.

Isaiah Major recovered a fumble to give FAMU possession at the Wildcats 22 and three plays later Jaquez Yant scored on a 3-yard run to give make it 7-0 with 9:40 left in the first quarter and the Rattlers led the rest of the way. Walter Simmons III scored on a 7-yard run for Bethune-Cookman.