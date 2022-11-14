Supreme Court rejects another bump stock ban case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has again declined to hear a lawsuit involving a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns. The justices’ decision not to hear the case leaves in place a lower court decision that rejected bump stock owners’ efforts to be compensated for bump stocks they lawfully purchased, but were required to to give up after the administration ruled they were illegal. Lower courts had said the case should be dismissed. As is typical, the justices made no comments in declining to hear the case, and it was among many the court rejected Monday.