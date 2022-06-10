Some 20 million watch primetime hearing of House 1/6 panel

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 20 million people watched Thursday night’s hearing of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The figures released Friday by the Nielsen Company include viewers from 12 television networks that aired the rare primetime hearing.

They do not include online viewers or those who watched on PBS.

By comparison, the opening day of each of the Trump impeachment trials drew about 11 million viewers.

Fox News, which did not air the hearings, drew nearly 3 million viewers during the same timespan.