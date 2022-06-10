Watch
Some 20 million watch primetime hearing of House 1/6 panel

Andrew Harnik/AP
A video showing former White House Advisor Ivanka Trump speaking during an interview with the Jan. 6 Committee is shown at the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, hearing Thursday, June 9, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 7:35 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 19:35:15-04

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 20 million people watched Thursday night’s hearing of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.  

The figures released Friday by the Nielsen Company include viewers from 12 television networks that aired the rare primetime hearing.  

They do not include online viewers or those who watched on PBS.

By comparison, the opening day of each of the Trump impeachment trials drew about 11 million viewers.

Fox News, which did not air the hearings, drew nearly 3 million viewers during the same timespan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

