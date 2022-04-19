Watch
Arbery's killers to be sentenced in August for hate crimes

Ahmaud Arbery-Georgia Trial
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Jurors on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 convicted the three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was chased and fatally shot while running through their neighborhood in an attack that became part of the larger national reckoning on racial injustice. (Pool, file)
Posted at 3:09 PM, Apr 19, 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Sentencing is set for Aug. 1 for three white men convicted of federal hate crimes for chasing and killing Black man Ahmaud Arbery. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, each face a maximum penalty of life in prison after a federal jury in February found the Black man's killing in 2020 was motivated by race.

The McMichaels and Bryan are already serving life sentences for murder convictions in state court. The McMichaels armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery as he ran in their Georgia neighborhood. Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

