Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

NASA moon rocket faces more flight delays as repairs mount

NASA Logo
JD Hancock
NASA Logo
NASA Logo
Posted at 5:51 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 17:51:23-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The flight debut of NASA's mega moon rocket faces additional delays following a string of failed fueling tests.

Officials said Monday it will be challenging to meet a launch window in early to mid-June. The next opportunity to send an empty capsule around the moon and back would be at the end of June or July.

The 30-story rocket has been on the pad in Florida for the past month. It will return to the hangar next week for valve and fuel leak repairs. The problems cropped up earlier this month, preventing NASA from filling the rocket's fuel tanks for a critical dress rehearsal.  

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming