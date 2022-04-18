NASA moon rocket faces more flight delays as repairs mount

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The flight debut of NASA's mega moon rocket faces additional delays following a string of failed fueling tests.

Officials said Monday it will be challenging to meet a launch window in early to mid-June. The next opportunity to send an empty capsule around the moon and back would be at the end of June or July.

The 30-story rocket has been on the pad in Florida for the past month. It will return to the hangar next week for valve and fuel leak repairs. The problems cropped up earlier this month, preventing NASA from filling the rocket's fuel tanks for a critical dress rehearsal.