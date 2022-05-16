Watch
Georgia voters appeal decision on Rep. Greene's eligibility

Congress Greene
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks to the media about her suspend accounts on Twitter, during a news conference, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 12:33 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 12:33:54-04

ATLANTA (AP) — A group of voters who challenged U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility to run for reelection say they have appealed the Georgia secretary of state’s decision that she can appear on the ballot. The voters said she played a big role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and was therefore ineligible for reelection.

Georgia Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot found that the voters hadn’t produced sufficient evidence to back their claims. And Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger later affirmed that decision. State law allows the voters to appeal Raffensperger's decision in Fulton County Superior Court and they filed that appeal Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

