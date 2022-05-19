Watch
Teen wearing earbuds hit by train while walking on tracks

Posted at 1:59 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 13:59:04-04

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old Florida girl was critically injured when a train struck her as she walked along the tracks. The conductor told a 911 dispatcher that the train hit a “juvenile trespasser” Monday afternoon.

Edgewater police say the impact threw the teen into a wooded area. She was airlifted to a hospital in nearby Daytona Beach with injuries to her lower body.

Members of the girl's family told FOX 35 in Orlando that they believe she was wearing earbuds and didn’t hear the train, which approached from behind in the same direction in which she was walking. She was in a coma on Thursday.

