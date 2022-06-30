Watch Now
Officials sue to halt sales of ghost guns to New Yorkers

Haven Daley/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2019, file photo, "ghost guns" are displayed at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. New York City and state officials announced lawsuits on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, against sellers of gun kits that buyer can assemble into untraceable weapons. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and state Attorney General Letitia James said the so-called ghost guns are sold without background checks and have been used by criminals to harm innocent New Yorkers. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
Posted at 11:08 PM, Jun 29, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City and state officials have announced lawsuits against 10 sellers of gun parts that the officials said can be assembled into untraceable ghost guns and sold without background checks.

State Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the weapons sold by online ghost gun retailers have been found at a growing share of New York’s crime scenes.

James said the companies “have sold tens of thousands of illegal ghost guns” in New York.

An attorney for one of the companies called the lawsuits a “groundless attempt” to limit the rights of New Yorkers.

