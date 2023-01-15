Watch Now
Milton scores 20, leads Arkansas Pine Bluff men's basketball team over Florida A&M

Golden Lions 67, Rattlers 54
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 12:44:27-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kylen Milton had 20 points in UAPB's 67-54 victory against Florida A&M on Saturday night.

Milton added five rebounds for the Golden Lions (7-11, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Shaun Doss pitched in with 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Jordan Chatman scored 15 points to lead the Rattlers (2-13, 0-4), who have lost seven straight. Jordan Tillmon totaled 11 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. UAPB visits Bethune-Cookman while Florida A&M hosts Mississippi Valley State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

