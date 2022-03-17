Watch
Probe: No merit to COVID-19 data suppression charge at UF

University of Florida
Posted at 12:12 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 00:12:38-04

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A University of Florida investigation has found no merit to allegations that state or university officials pressured researchers to suppress or destroy COVID-19 research data.

School officials said Wednesday that a faculty-led committee formed to investigate the allegations said they likely stemmed from a single incident in October 2020 when a Florida Department of Health official expressed concern with how UF researchers were using the data.

Some of the researchers shared the data during an online meeting in ways inconsistent with the confidentiality agreements they had signed.

A health official notified the university and university administrators reminded the UF team about their obligation to follow the confidentiality agreements.

