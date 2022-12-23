Watch Now
News

Actions

Spending bill secures funds for Native American health care

Congress Budget
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Stacks of the Congressional Record are distributed as lawmakers debate a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill that finances federal agencies and provides aid to Ukraine, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Congress Budget
Posted at 4:41 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 16:46:44-05

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Access to health care for Native Americans across the U.S. will be bolstered with funding included in a government spending bill approved by Congress. The U.S. House passed the measure Friday, avoiding a government shutdown.

A coalition of lawmakers from Oklahoma, Arizona, New Mexico, California and elsewhere fought to include advanced appropriations for the Indian Health Service in the bill, marking a first for the underfunded agency as a way to ensure that services continue in case of potential funding disruptions. With the legislation, IHS joins other federal health care programs that receive advance funding, including Medicare, Medicaid, and the Veterans Health Administration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming