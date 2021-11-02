Crowded field in primary election to replace Rep. Hastings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Voters in South Florida are choosing the nominees to replace late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, the longest serving member of the state’s congressional delegation before he died in April.

Tuesday's special primary election has 11 Democrats and two Republicans seeking the open seat. But the Democratic primary winner will likely be the next person to represent the congressional district that includes Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Hastings was first elected in 1992. The district is heavily Democratic. Among the Democrats seeking the seat are four current or former state legislators and two Broward County commissioners.

A native of Altamonte, Springs, Hastings attended Florida’s public schools. He graduated from Fisk University in 1958 and later attended FAMU law school then based on the University’s main campus in Tallahassee.