Driver falls asleep at wheel, kills 2 men changing tire

Posted at 12:23 PM, Mar 14, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says two men who were changing a tire on the side of an interstate were killed when a passing driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit them. Troopers say the crash happened Sunday on Interstate 275 in Tampa.

A 73-year-old man had pulled over onto the road’s shoulder after a left front tire blew out. Troopers said a 30-year-old friend of the man arrived a short time later to help him with the tire. The two men were on the driver’s side of the car when a car driven by a 36-year-old man swerved into them. 

