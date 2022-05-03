Watch
US officials: Griner now considered wrongfully detained

United States' Brittney Griner (15) runs up court during women's basketball gold medal game between Japan and the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has determined WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the U.S. will more aggressively work to secure her release while the legal case against her plays out. That's according to two U.S. officials who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing traces of cannabis oil. U.S. officials previously stopped short of classifying the Phoenix Mercury player as wrongfully detained. Griner's agent says she expects the White House “do whatever is necessary” to bring Griner home. ESPN first reported the classification in Griner’s case.

